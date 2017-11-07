Odisha DGP reviews security at Kalinga Stadium ahead of WHL

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP RP Sharma today reviewed security arrangements at Kalinga Stadium, ahead of the World Hockey League (WHL) final, scheduled to be held here from December 1, the venue for the league.

The DGP accompanied with Police Commissioner YB Khurania reviewed and inspected the arrangements made at the entry and exit points and other development works of the stadium.

“Arrangements for the security and safety of players inside the stadium, lodging places and during the daily movement of participating teams have been duly inspected,” DGP RP Sharma said after reviewing the stadium.

According to reports, the visitors would enter and exit the stadium through six gates during the WHL. Besides, special arrangements have been made for the security of the players during their stay in hotels and journey to the venue. Since the stadium has a capacity for around 9,000 visitors, the district administration would strictly monitor the distribution of tickets, parking of vehicles and traffic.

It may be mentioned here that players of 10 countries, including India, Australia, Argentina and five European teams will take part in the hockey league, which will culminate on December 10.