Odisha DGP launches e-office, e-grievance system for SAP

Bhubaneswar: Addressing the valedictory function of the 2nd Commandants’ Conference 2018 here, DGP RP Sharma on Thursday lauded the performance of the Special Armed Force (SAF) and emphasized on discipline, integrity, personal conduct and leadership of the Commandants.

Sharma called upon the Commandants to make the SAF the best force in the country. The DGP launched the e-grievance system and e-office system on the occasion.

During the meet, ten working groups were formed who made presentations on different subjects like training, deployment of force, welfare, personnel issues, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) and Odisha Swift Action Force (OSAF).

It may be noted that there are twenty two battalions functioning in different parts of the State. They are engaged in maintaining law and order, conducting anti-Maoist operations, providing security to vital installations and providing security to VIPs.

The two-day conference was inaugurated by Additional DGP Provisioning Satyajit Mohanty and assisted by State Armed Police (SAP) ADGP B Radhika and ADGP and IG Sanjeeb Panda. Director Intelligence Sunil Roy, Director BPSPA, Manoj Kumar Chabra, IGP Law and Order Amitabh Thakur and other top cops attended.