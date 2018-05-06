Odisha DGP launches ‘Dashboard’ for crime monitoring

Cuttack: In a bid to monitor investigation of cases on a day-to-day basis, DGP Dr RP Sharma on Saturday launched core application software ‘Dashboard’, which would be used by senior police officials.

The Dashboard integrates the CCTNS programme, which is under implementation to make available necessary information to senior officers at the click of a button and would also help review performances of all police stations while sitting in office.

Through this application, the DGP would also be able to monitor investigation of cases, performance of IOs and be able to impart instructions.

Besides, the district SPs would also get the “Daily Crime Digest” on the monitor of the computer, which would have the details of all cognizable cases registered in the previous 24 hours.

The application would help the senior officers to monitor performances of the police stations of different districts and, at the same time, there would be better integration of data.