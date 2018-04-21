Odisha DGP inaugurates reception centre at Capital Police Station

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Friday inaugurated a new reception centre along with a Women and Children Desk of the Capital police station here.

Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP said, “Under a State Government scheme, new reception centres and Women and Child Desks are being set up at the old police stations throughout the State.”

“For the new police stations, the reception centres and Women and Children Desks are being built as their integral part only,” he added.

“The Capital PS is one of the busiest police stations of the State capital and today we inaugurated the reception centre along with the Women and Children Help Desk which I believe will be helpful for the people who come here every day in large numbers. Drinking water, coffee and tea and toilet are provided in the reception centres. This is another step towards people-friendly approach towards the citizens from the Commissionerate police”, he added.

“The Women and Children Help Desk will enable women to approach the women cops in the police station and they do not have to go to the main police station for the same which is a further welcoming step as it will build up the confidence among women,” Sharma said.