Odisha DGP inaugurates new police out-post near KIIT University

Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated one of the three newly proposed police out-posts near KIIT University here.

The DGP inaugurated the police out-post at Magnetic Chowk in the presence of KIIT & KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, Commissioner YB Khurania, DCP Satyabrata Bhoi and ACP PS Ranpise.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sharma told mediapersons that the new police out-post would immensely help to intensify night patrolling and to maintain law and order in and around KIIT University.

Dr Samanta urged the DGP to appoint at least 20 police personnel in the police out-post to provide better service in the area.

Besides the police out-post, a traffic post was also inaugurated near the KIIT Chowk on the day.

In a bid to check the increasing number of criminal activities in the state capital, the Commissionerate Police had decided to open three more police outposts.

The other two police out-posts are proposed to come up near Info Valley and IIT-Bhubaneswar.