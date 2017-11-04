Odisha DGP inaugurates Mobile App of Rourkela Police

Cuttack: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma on Friday inaugurated a citizen-centric Mobile App of Rourkela Police at the state police headquarters through video conference. Inaugurating the “Mobile App”, Sharma said, “It will connect the citizens of Rourkela with Police in a much better and effective way than ever before.

“The app will have many citizen friendly characteristics which will definitely go a long way in catering the needs of people in the city and redress their grievances in a much faster and effective way”, said Sharma.

“Through this app, the citizens can report incidents, call for help, share the location of people in distress, check status of their complaints, explore surrounding places, view updated news relating to police and get contact details of Police Stations in Rourkela”, the DGP added.

“The feature allows users to call the police directly in case of any emergency. The control room number will be active 24×7 to receive these calls and help the user. The control room will have a Quick Action Team with access to PCR vehicles in the city. Through this mobile app, anyone can report any complaint to the police and upload photos of the incident”, he further added.