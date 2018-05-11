Odisha DGP gets Police Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar: DGP Dr RP Sharma was awarded with ‘Police Excellence Award’ by Foundation Police Research, New Delhi.

Sharma was felicitated during the International Police Expo and Conference at Pragati Maidan in the National Capital on May 10.

Odisha DGP was felicitated for his exceptional services to public and for protecting their rights for a better civil society in Odisha.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel presented the award to Sharma. Foundation Police Research consists of retired police officers which works in close coordination with Bureau of Police Research and Development in the field of research and policy advisories.

The award was conferred for the second time in its history and Dr Sharma is the only Odisha Cadre IPS officer to have been honoured with this prestigious award.