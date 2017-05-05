Odisha to demand Centre for enlisting Tushara airstrip under UDAN scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will soon raise its voice before the Centre to enlist Tushara airstrip in Jharsuguda in the UDAN Scheme led by the Union Government.

Opposition leader Narasingha mishra and Jharsuguda Legislator Naba Kishore Das have written to the State Government’s General Administration department seeking Centre for including it under the scheme.

In first phase, Union Government has included Bhubaneswar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Jajpur and Utkela airports under the Udan scheme.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (APAI) had visited the Jharsuguda airport and reviewed developmental works on February 10. Following the inspection, the airstrip got green signal from the officials for small commercial flights and helicopter aviation.

Responding to the request made my Mishra and Das, Additional Secretary of General Administration department has assured for proposing demand over enlisting of Tushara airstrip under the central scheme shortly.