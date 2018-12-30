Odisha decides to bring all RSBY beneficiaries under BKKY

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to include all 44,08,070 beneficiaries of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) into Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) from the new year.

All the beneficiaries will be provided BKKY card in which they will avail health insurance coverage of Rs 1 lakh. Besides, the beneficiaries will also avail all benefits of Biju Swasthya kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

According to sources, the tenure of RSBY of the Centre is going to end in December 31 this year. The state government has taken the move to ensure that the beneficiaries continue to avail the health insurance benefits.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Saturday held discussion with district collectors on the issue through video conferencing. Health and family welfare secretary Pramod Meherda and national health mission director Shalini Pandit were also present.

Padhi directed collectors to take steps on priority basis to ensure that all the RSBY beneficiaries will get the BKKY cards. The beneficiaries have been advised to visit the BKKY kiosks and avail BKKY (stream 2) cards in exchange of their old RSBY cards.