Odisha cop arrested in ‘hit and run case’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Baripada: Odisha Police today arrested Inspector-in-charge of Tiring Police Station in Mayurbhanj district in connection with a ‘hit and run case’.

The district police arrested IIC Chandra Mohan Singh after receiving an order from Mayurbhanj SP Aniruddh Singh based on a case filed against him under section 279, 337 and 338 of IPC at the Bangiriposhi police station.

According to the complaint, Singh dashed his Maruti Suzuki Ertiga having registration no- OD 11 H 7197) against two vehicles at different places-one each under Tiring police limits and Bangiriposhi police limits last night while he was on his way to Baripada.

One Mashrukanti Behera, motorcycle rider of village under Kuliana police limits sustained critical injury after being hit by the cop’s vehicle on the day and was rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College & Hospital in Baripada. Later, he was shifted to SCB in Cuttack in critical condition.

Baripada Sadar SDPO Abhimanyu Nayak said the IIC caused the accident in an inebriated condition.

