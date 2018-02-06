Headlines

Odisha Congress leader Frida Topno passes away at 92

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Frida Topno

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress leader Frida Topno breathed her last on Tuesday morning here.

The Congress leader was 92-years-old at the time of her death.

Late Topno will be taken to her hometown Sundargarh later in the day.

Frida Topno served as a member of Lok Sabha from Sundergarh in Odisha in 1991(10th Lok Sabha) and in 1996 (11th Lok Sabha).

She was also elected to the Rajya Sabha for the term 1998-2002 from Odisha.

Condoling the demise of Topno, OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan said, “Topno had served for the people and worked towards social service throughout her life. She had played a pivotal role in strengthening Congress party in Sundargarh as well in Odisha”.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
4.6K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
1.0K
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
892
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top