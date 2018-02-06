Odisha Congress leader Frida Topno passes away at 92

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress leader Frida Topno breathed her last on Tuesday morning here.

The Congress leader was 92-years-old at the time of her death.

Late Topno will be taken to her hometown Sundargarh later in the day.

Frida Topno served as a member of Lok Sabha from Sundergarh in Odisha in 1991(10th Lok Sabha) and in 1996 (11th Lok Sabha).

She was also elected to the Rajya Sabha for the term 1998-2002 from Odisha.

Condoling the demise of Topno, OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan said, “Topno had served for the people and worked towards social service throughout her life. She had played a pivotal role in strengthening Congress party in Sundargarh as well in Odisha”.