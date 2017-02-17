Odisha coast needs customised boats, better security: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has requested for customised boats and more security for Odisha coast today at the first meeting of the newly formed State Level Committee (SLC) for coastal security.

During the meeting at Secretariat Conference Hall, issues relating to strengthening of coastal security, distribution of identity cards to sea going fishermen, fixing of distress alert transmitters in the boats going inside the sea etc were discussed.

Padhi requested the Director, Ministry of Home Affairs present in the meeting, to supply adequate number of boats customizing them for Odisha coast. The boats being supplied today by the Ministry do not fit to many places in Odisha coast, he said. He also requested for provisions for running, patrolling and maintenance of the boats.

He also laid stress on intensifying training activities for marine police for sea patrolling and sea chasing as well as awareness building activities for the fishermen community about the security measure they need to follow while going into the sea.

Principal Secretary Home, Asit Tripathy informed that 18 marine police stations are functioning in the State with 13 boats. “The boats supplied do not fit to Odisha coast and creeks. They also need large jetties. The boats need to be customized so that the requirement for jetties can be reduced and the boats can also ply in the creeks,” he said.

Tripathy informed that there are around 3 lakh fishermen and so far 2, 60,000 identity cards have been issued. The fishermen must carry the cards with them while going for fishing into the sea. Apart from that steps have been taken for installation of Distress Alter Transmitters (DAT) in the sea going boats. The fishermen can send immediate signal about any distress condition inside the sea so that coast guard or naval force can come to their rescue immediately. “We need around 8000 such DAT machines for the boats. The department of Fisheries & Animal Resource Development, Govt of Odisha has already supplied around 2000 DAT machines. These machines are very helpful to spot the fishermen in distress and come to their rescue. The department will supply machines of all boats very soon,” he said.

Director General of Police Brajesh Kanwar Singh, Secretary Fisheries & Animal Resource Development Bishnupada Sethi, Special Secretary Home Lalit Kumar Das along with senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, Naval Force, Coastal Guard, Customs, and Intelligence Bureau participated in the discussion.