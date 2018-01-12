Odisha CM urges PM to expedite establishment of National Institute of New Energy and Innovation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention over establishment of the National Institute of New Energy and Innovation in the state capital.

In a letter to Modi, Naveen also urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to reopen the Regional Office at Bhubaneswar.

Apprising the PM, Naveen wrote, “While Commending the initiative of Central Government to establish this Institute of national repute in the state for promoting cutting edge R&D activities in the field of renewable energy, the State Government had committed to provide the necessary infrastructure support for this project in the state.”

“The State Government has already allocated 73.68 acres of land near IIT, Bhubaneswar for the Institute. Further, 1.00 acre of land has been identified in Bhubaneswar for the City Office of the Institute”, the letter read.

“I would like to bring to your notice that the construction of the Institute near IIT, Bhubaneswar has not yet been taken up despite grant of advance possession of the required land. In the meantime, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued an order to close down the Regional Office at Bhubaneswar which may hamper the progress of establishment of the National Institute of New Energy and Innovation at Bhubaneswar”, Naveen stated.