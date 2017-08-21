PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Odisha CM upgrades Jeypore Sub Divisional Hospital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jeypore Sub Divisional Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced to upgrade the Jeypore Sub Divisional Hospital in Koraput district to District Headquarters Hospital.

“The Sun Divisional Hospital at Jeypore is upgraded and given the District Heeadquarters Hospital status,” Patnaik said media persons here at Naveen Niwas.

It was a long-standing demand of residents of Jeypore town and the CM made the announcement today after scores of Jeypore residents led by fprmer MLA and senior BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda met him at his residence to press their demand.

However, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati with hundreds of party workers today gheraoed the Sub Collector’s office at Jeypore and sat on a dharna demanding up-gradation of the Sub Divisional Hospital to District Headquarters Hospital.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.7K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
2.9K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.8K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top