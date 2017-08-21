Odisha CM upgrades Jeypore Sub Divisional Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced to upgrade the Jeypore Sub Divisional Hospital in Koraput district to District Headquarters Hospital.

“The Sun Divisional Hospital at Jeypore is upgraded and given the District Heeadquarters Hospital status,” Patnaik said media persons here at Naveen Niwas.

It was a long-standing demand of residents of Jeypore town and the CM made the announcement today after scores of Jeypore residents led by fprmer MLA and senior BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda met him at his residence to press their demand.

However, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati with hundreds of party workers today gheraoed the Sub Collector’s office at Jeypore and sat on a dharna demanding up-gradation of the Sub Divisional Hospital to District Headquarters Hospital.