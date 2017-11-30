Odisha CM suspends 2 police officers in Pramodini Roul acid attack case

Bhubaneswar: Taking strict step in the Pramodini Roul acid attack case, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today suspended two police officers in connection with the case.

Reportedly, the CM suspended IIC Sankarshan Dalei and then DSP RK Jena (now Nabarangpur SDPO) for closure of case without apprehending culprits.

Naveen also directed Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma to review all the previous acid attack cases in the state and take stringent action against those officials who have shown negligence in the process of investigation.

Notably, the Jagatsinghpur police had failed to nab the prime accused in the case which took place on April 18, 2009, and had closed the case in 2012 citing ‘No Clue’. However, hope of justice came as a silver lining for Pramodini Roul after the district police moved the court for reopening the case in August 2017 after collecting reliable intelligence and evidence in the barbaric acid attack.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the prime accused Santosh Bedanta, an Indian Army Jawan posted at Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, from Kolkata and his aide Biswajit Dalsinghray from Nayagarh.

The duo had thrown acid on Pramodini over one-sided love affair while she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol. Pramodini, who was only 16-year-old, underwent series of surgeries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but unfortunately lost her eyesight.