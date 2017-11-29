Odisha CM proposes special industrial park for Italian investors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday invited Italian investors to invest in a special industrial park in the State.

The CM made this proposal during his meeting with Consul General of Italy Damiano Francovigh here at the State Secretariat.

Inviting Italian investors, Naveen asked the visiting dignitary to take advantage of our vibrant business ecosystem & policies & make Odisha their manufacturing base in India.

“Glad to meet Italian Consul General Mr Damiano Francovigh. We discussed wide range of issues to bring closer ties between Odisha and Italy. Invited Italian industry to take advantage of our vibrant business ecosystem & policies & make #Odisha their manufacturing base in India,” Naveen tweeted.