Odisha CM, PM, President pay tribute to Kargil martyrs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday paid tributes to the brave soldiers of India who lost their lives on the line of duty at Kargil, on the occasion of 19th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

“Tributes to the brave soldiers of India who lost their lives on line of duty at Kargil 1999. On 19th #KargilVijayDiwas, I offer homage to the brave hearts who fought with exemplary valour in victory of our Motherland,” the CM tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the valour of the soldier who gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace,” the PM tweeted.

The Prime Minister also praised the leadership provided by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during Operation Vijay.

“India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal Ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India’s stand at the world stage. #KargilVijayDiwas,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also paid homage to the martyrs of Kargil on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“On Kargil Vijay Diwas, every Indian acknowledges the efforts and gallantry of our Armed Forces. We salute the ultimate sacrifice of the martyrs of Kargil, and record our everlasting debt to their families,” the President said.

On July 26, 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts, which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. The war was fought for more than 60 days.