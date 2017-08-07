Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s Twitter followers cross 5 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is growing more fond of social media every passing day. CM Patnaik’s followers on the microblogging site Twitter have crossed five lakh.

CM Patnaik has the highest number of followers among politicians in Odisha, who had joined the microblogging site on September 09, 2015 with @Naveen_Odisha handle.

His first tweet was“Jai Jagannath…”

CM Patnaik is following 14 persons on Twitter. Entrepreneur and business leader Subroto Bagchi, telecom engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and policymaker Sam Pitroda, Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are among of them.

Patnaik has the highest number of followers among politicians in Odisha followed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with 4.55 lakh, his party’s Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda with 2.70 lakh.

After a Twitter handle and a Facebook account, Naveen recent on Instagram and even posted his first picture on the app.

Posting a picture of Rath Yatra, Naveen wished all with a ‘Jai Jagannath’ on Akshay Tritiya and hash tagged #MyFirstInsta, #farmer on Instragram.