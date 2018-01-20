Headlines

Odisha CM Naveen to get Ideal CM award

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award during the 8th Indian Student Parliament being held in Pune from January 19 to 21.

The event is being organised by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government.

Notably, Naveen had last year been awarded with the ‘Outlook Speakout Best Administrator Award’.

Naveen was voted for the award from among six Chief Ministers- Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra,  Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Manik Sarkar of Tripura, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Siddaramaiah of Karnataka and himself from Odisha through an online survey (voting) conducted by English newsmagazine Outlook India.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
3.3K
Bollywood

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela to visit Bhubaneswar tomorrow
Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela
2.3K
Bollywood

See pics: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in Bhubaneswar
Road Safety Road Safety
1.3K
Twin City

Students from AIIMS Bhubaneswar join hands with BMC to spread road safety awareness
To Top