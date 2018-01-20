Odisha CM Naveen to get Ideal CM award

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award during the 8th Indian Student Parliament being held in Pune from January 19 to 21.

The event is being organised by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Government.

Notably, Naveen had last year been awarded with the ‘Outlook Speakout Best Administrator Award’.

Naveen was voted for the award from among six Chief Ministers- Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal, Manik Sarkar of Tripura, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Siddaramaiah of Karnataka and himself from Odisha through an online survey (voting) conducted by English newsmagazine Outlook India.