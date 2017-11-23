Odisha CM felicitates medallists of Hausla Championship

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday felicitated 11 Odia athletes for making the state proud by winning medals in ‘Hausla Championship’ in various categories.

Patnaik also announced cash rewards – Rs 50,000 for gold, Rs 30,000 for silver and Rs 20,000 for the bronze medal winners.

While Duryodhan Birua won gold medal in long jump, Bikram Majhi won gold medal in high jump, Bikash Chandra Murmu won silver medal in 100 meter race.

Besides, Mamta Singh, Sarmistha Panda, Pratima Samantarai and Chabirani Behera won bronze medals in 100X4 meter race relay (Girls) while Ankur Samad, Ruben Dalabehera, Arjun Marandi and Sanjay Tudu won bronze medals in 100X4 meter race relay (Boys).

According to Odisha Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal, the state government had organised a competition for around 12,000 children of 263 Child Care Institutions. The students had participated in eight categories and only the gold medallists were sent to the national championship.

As many as 700 children from across India had participated in the week-long events of ‘Hausla Championship’ in various categories, organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry in New Delhi.