Odisha CM congratulates PM for BJP’s win in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the phone and congratulated for the BJP’s victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections.

BJP retained power in Gujarat and seized Himachal Pradesh from Congress, but the Congress has made big gains in PM Modi’s home state.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday thanked party workers for their hard work and people for supporting the party.

In a tweet, he also expressed gratitude to the electorate which voted for BJP. “I bow to the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for their affection and trust in BJP.”

BJP chief Shah said that voters in both states showed that performance is what matters to them the most.

“This is a happy day for us. We are forming government in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. I want to thank the people of both the states for showing trust in Modiji’s vikas yatra,” said BJP Amit Shah in a press conference.

Shah added that the victory of BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election now seems certain.

According to latest trends available, the BJP was leading in 99 of the 182 assembly segments in Gujarat. The Congress was leading in 80 constituencies and other parties were leading 3.

Likewise, in Himachal Pradesh, BJP was leading 44 of the 68 assembly segments, while Congress was leading 21 and other parties 3.