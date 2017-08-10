Odisha claims 15% growth in revenue collection

The state government on Wednesday claimed 15 per cent growth in collection of revenue by July-end as compared to the amount collected in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The issue was discussed in a secretaries’ meeting here headed by chief secretary A P Padhi . The departments were advised to focus on actual delivery of services at the grassroots.

Expenditure in various programmes which was around Rs 13,209 crore by July 2016 has been increased to Rs 16,305 crore July, this year.

While expenditure in agriculture and allied sectors up to July-end is pegged at around Rs 4327 crore, various departments have utilized budget amount to the tune of Rs 7154 crore in social sectors.

Similarly, budget utilization in developing infrastructures is estimated to the tune of Rs 3993 crore.

While reviewing status of implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes in Odisha, Padhi asked all departments to follow up with various ministries to ensure adequate flow of funds from the Centre.

Among others, the chief secretary also emphasized on timely disposal of grievances received through e-abhojog, an online portal and advised secretaries of various departments to review the progress in this matter regularly.

According to an official statement, the state government has earned Rs 9766 crore compared to Rs 8,492 crore collected up to July 2016.

While own tax revenue (sales tax, excise tax, entertainment tax, stamp duty and registration fees) has grown by around 12 per cent with a total collection of Rs 7,552 crore, non-tax revenue (mining royalty, water tax and tax forest produces) has grown by around 26 per cent with total collection of Rs 2214 crore, the statement said.

The chief secretary also reviewed the status regarding utilization of amount allocated in the annual budget by various departments.