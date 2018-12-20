Odisha Civil Services results out; Ayushi Mohapatra topper

Bhubaneswar: The results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination-2017 were announced on Wednesday and Ayushi Mohapatra has topped in the examination.

The first three positions have been secured by female candidates. Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mohapatra secured the second and third ranks respectively.

Pravati Jhodia of Tikiri in Koraput district became the first woman candidate of the Jhodia community to clear the examination.

A total of 106 candidates have cleared the Odisha Civil Service (OCS) examination, out of which 64 are male and 42 are female candidates.

The Preliminary of the Civil Services Examination was held on Feb 18. The Main was conducted from June 25 to July 18. The viva-voce of the examination was held between December 3 and 10.