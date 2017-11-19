Odisha, Chhattisgarh should resolve Mahanadi water dispute by talks: Union Law Minister

Cuttack: Odisha and Chhattisgarh should resolve the Mahanadi water dispute issue amicably and reach a consensus after holding discussions, said Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today during his visit to the state.

Speaking to media persons over the issue, Prasad said, “The Mahanadi issue should not become an issue to fight. It would be better if both the states resolve the issue by talks rather than resort to blame game. If it doesn’t work out, then we will consider the Tribunal formation, which is a legal process”.

The Law Minister was here to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) building in Cuttack in the presence of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“In 2016, 126 HC judges were appointed. Similarly, 106 judges have been recruited in courts so far and the process is on,” the Union Law Minister said on filling up vacancies for judge post in High Courts.

