Headlines

Odisha celebrates Maha Shivaratri with traditional gaiety

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maha Shivaratri

Bhubaneswar: Lakhs of devotees thronged Shiva temples across Odisha to celebrate Maha Shivaratri and offer prayers on Wednesday.

Maha Shivaratri known as Jagar in the State is celebrated on the 13th or 14th day of the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of Phalgun (February-March), according to the Hindu calendar.

The daylong religious celebration is observed in a ritualistic way with daylong fasting and offerings prayers.

Devotees chant hymns in praise of Shiva throughout the night till “mahadeepa” is raised atop Shiva temples at around 10 p.m. on the day.

Devotees in large numbers have started visiting several shrines including Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, Akhandalmani in Bhadrak, Panchalingeswar in Balasore, Chandrasekhar at Kapilas in Dhenkanal, Ladukeshwar in Nayagarh, Loknath in Puri, Dhabaleswar Peeth in Cuttack and Gupteshwar in Koraput.

Odisha police have arranged adequate security measures to ensure smooth ‘darshan’ for devotees in the Shiva shrines.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
Indian Railways Indian Railways
887
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
wife kills husband wife kills husband
777
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
To Top