Odisha CB issues advisory against circulation of objectionable viral pictures and videos

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to check the growing cases of circulation of objectionable viral pictures and videos in various social networking platforms, the Odisha Crime Branch today issued an advisory for the benefit of general public and all sections of the society.
The following advisory read:
- Don’t indulge in taking the pictures/videos of intimate moments or of private acts which will attract the penal provisions of VOYEURISM (Section 354C of IPC) with a punishment for a term of one year, which may extend to three years and of Section 66E of IT Act, 2000 with a punishment for a term of three years.
- Don’t post/circulate/transmit/publish any objectionable pictures or videos containing obscenity or any sexually explicit act in any social networking platforms which will attract penal provisions of Section 67 & 67A of IT Act, 2000 with a punishment for a term of five years, which may extend to seven years.
- If you come across regarding circulation of any objectionable viral pictures/videos in any of the social networking platforms, they should report about it at the nearest local police station or at Cyber Crime Police Station for taking necessary legal action.
- It is time and again felt that due to social stigma, the victims themselves and their parents are showing reluctance in reporting the said matter at the Police Station. It is advised to report freely at the nearest police station for taking stringent action against the perpetrator of the crime.
- Educational Institutions/Government officials/Peoples representatives are requested to create awareness in the society, especially amongst youth for not taking and circulating any objectionable viral pictures/videos in any of the social networking platforms.
- Media (Electronic/Print/Web) persons are requested not to publish or circulate any objectionable viral pictures/videos in the print/electronic/web Media and also not to disclose the identity of the victim person/family.