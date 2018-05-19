Odisha cadre IAS Dr Arun Panda appointed Union Health Secretary

New Delhi: Odisha cadre senior bureaucrat Dr Arun Kumar Panda has been appointed as Union Health Secretary, a notification in this regard was published by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday.

The 1984-batch IAS officer would take over the new charge today as an additional charge apart from holding the post of Secretary in MSME Ministry.

Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health & Family w.e.f May 19, 2018 to June 3, 2018 during the period of absence on leave of Preeti Sudan, the notification read.