Odisha Cabinet nods for Bijepur lift irrigation, Bhubaneswar District II sewerage projects

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved two projects including the lift irrigation project in Bijepur of Bargarh district and tender for construction of sewerage system for Bhubaneswar district II, during its meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state secretariat here.

The Bijepur lift irrigation project which is named as ‘Gangadhar Meher Lift Canal System’ by the state cabinet has been envisaged to provide irrigation to rainfed and drought prone areas of about 25,600Ha in Bijepur, Sohela and Barpalli blocks of Bargarh district. Beyond this on completion of the project, irrigation will be provided to 32,000Ha in Kharif and Rabi season.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1246.56 crores and it has been decided to complete the project work within a period of five years.

Keeping in view of the lack of mechanized and scientific disposal system of waste water in the State capital till date which has a population of 8.38 lakh as per 2011 census, the cabinet has provided its nod for approval of tender of construction of sewerage system for Bhubaneswar Sewerage District II on EPC mode of contract.

Earlier in 2004-05, IIT Roorkee had prepared a detailed project report for development of a scientific “integrated sewerage system of Bhubaneswar city” for collection, transportation and treatment of sewage generated in the city. It was proposed to lay 566 km of sewer lines, construct 44 nos of sewage pumping stations and 6 nos of sewage treatment plants (STP). In order to execute the project, Bhubaneswar city has been divided into 6 sewerage districts namely, Sewerage District-I to Sewerage District-VI.

The fresh proposals for SD-II were placed before the cabinet for approval of the offer of M/s Laxmi Construction, Ahmedabad at a cost of Rs 173.8 lakh with time limit of three years for completion of the project work.