Odisha Cabinet meeting concludes, 11 proposals get nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved 11 proposals at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi said, the Cabinet has approved the Orissa Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act.

As per the amendment, motor vehicle tax will now be collected in three slabs on the basis of the prices of the vehicles.

According to sources, 6 per cent tax will be collected from vehicle priced below Rs 5 lakh. Similarly, 8 per cent tax will be collected from vehicle priced between Rs 5 lakh and 10 lakh and vehicle priced above Rs 10 lakh will attract 10 per cent tax.

The Cabinet has also decided to bring amendment to AC bus taxation. Tax has been slashed for standing passengers. It will ease buying vehicles and customers now can buy vehicles at low prices. While there were five types of taxation earlier, the Cabinet has now reduced it to three.

Similarly, the Cabinet has decided to rent out rooms to IT and startup entrepreneurs in subsidized rate in six buildings of the state government. The Cabinet has given nod for the proposal. The IT and startup entrepreneurs will get rooms on rent on Rs 20 per square feet rate.

The Cabinet has also approved the proposal of reformation of labour service cadre. Now each district will have two labour officers. Besides, 314 blocks in the state, NACs and municipal corporations will have additional labour officers.

Besides, the Cabinet approved others proposals during the meeting.