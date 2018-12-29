Odisha Cabinet hikes salary of College, Univ teachers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday enhanced the salary of teachers working in government and aided colleges.

The Cabinet approved the report of the Fitment Committee for Revision of pay scales of Teachers in Universities and colleges who are in receipt of the UGC Scale.

The revised salary will be effective retrospective from January 2016. Near about 5203 teachers working in different State Universities, Govt. Colleges and Non-Government Aided Colleges will be benefited.

The State Cabinet also approved the proposal for enhancement of corpus of Odisha Contingency Fund through an Ordinance amending the Odisha Contingency Fund Act. 1967 (Odisha Act 18 of 1967).

To further accelerate agricultural prosperity in the State and to reduce poverty, the Cabinet decided to implement the “Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation – “KALIA” Scheme amounting to Rs 10.180 crore over a period of three years.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of Dr. (Ms.) Namita Mohanty and Puma Chandra Pathy as Members in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

In order to attract meritorious and physically fit candidates for engagement as Forester, the cabinet has proposed to introduce the Odisha Subordinate Forest Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Foresters) Rules, 2018 by repealing the Odisha Subordinate Forest Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service of Foresters) Rules, 1998.

In order to maintain openness and transparency in the recruitment of Forester there is provision for conduct of examination by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission.

There shall be a Selection Board for physical efficiency test under the approval of Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, in which the Collector of concerned District shall be the Chairman, the DFO of concerned Division, DWO of the concerned District, Medical Officer in the rank of Asst. Surgeon shall be the members and the ACF Headquarters shall be the Member Secretary.

The Cabinet has decided for sanction of alienation of Government land measuring Ac.2.045 dec. in mouza-Tangi under Tangi Tahasil in favour of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on a token premium of Rs.1/- for construction of developing training and residential facilities for students of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The land value, incidental charges and capitalized value amounting to Rs.1,27,96,865 is decided to be waived.