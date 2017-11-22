Odisha Cabinet approves Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana, 10 others

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet today approved ‘Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana’ named after renowned freedom fighter and former CM Nabakrushna Choudhury at the cost of Rs 635 crore and other 10 projects.

According to sources, the project would help for irrigation of 55 hectares of land.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on LPG for both domestic and industrial use to 5% from 15%.

It also approved the revision of Project cost from Rs 2600 Crore to Rs 3843 Crore for the construction of 473 33/11 KV substations with associated 33 KV and 11 KV lines.

Under Odisha Higher Education Project on Excellence and Equity (OHEPEE), the government plans to access financial and technical support from the World Bank to bring systematic improvement in teaching and learning in the educational institutions under the control of Higher Education Department, to provide better access to the students from disadvantaged sections of the society.

In another move, it hiked the compensation to legal heir of victims killed by wild animals to Rs 4 lakh from Rs 3 lakh.

The tender for the work ‘Implementation of Municipal Solid Waste Management of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BMC) on design, build, operate and transfer (DBOT) basis was also approved by the Cabinet. The project covers secondary transportation, treatment and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste in the service area of BMC.

In the prevailing rule of Orissa Social Welfare Service ‘Group-B’, the post of District Social Welfare Officers were filled up on promotion from among ADSWO/SSWO and CDPO in the ratio of 1/4. Similarly, after the bifurcation of Women and Child Development Department (now Dept. of W&CD & Mission Shakti), the number of sanctioned post of ADSWO and CDPO became 25 and 371 respectively.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for Amendment of the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2013.

The government has decided to make necessary amendment in ORS (Recruitment) Rule, 2011 by giving 40% of the 30% of the posts earmarked for promotion for the representation to the experienced Revenue Field Staff (Revenue Inspector/ Revenue Supervisor) in the cadre. Also, it has decided to reduce experience criteria from existing 10 years to 5 years for getting promotion.