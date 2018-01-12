Odisha boy’s ragging death: Autopsy report reveals contusion in heart

Bhubaneswar: The postmortem report of the Sambalpur boy Shreyash Kesharwani, who died allegedly due to torture and ragging at a private institute in Visakhapatnam, revealed that there was contusion in heart led him to death.

The autopsy report submitted by the Capital Hospital authorities today further said that there was pulmonary effusion and pulmonary embolism (blood clot inside lungs) prior to his death.

On the other hand, a three-member team of Andhra Pradesh police met the doctors who treated him at the hospital here as part of investigation.

The team, led by Circle Inspector of PM Palem police station K Laxman Murthy later went to Sambalpur to meet Shreyash’s parents. Shreyash’s kin had alleged that he was thrashed by three of his hostel inmates at his hostel of Sri Chaitanya College in Visakhapatnam.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Shreyash died at a private hospital here on January 6 after being allegedly thrashed by three of his hostel inmates in December last year. His family members lodged a complaint with Sambalpur Police which handed over the case to its Visakhapatnam counterparts.

A case against three students has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC on January 10 in this connection.