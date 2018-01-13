Odisha boy to be trained by fastest sprinter Bolt in Jamaica

Bhubaneswar: Odisha tribal boy Krushna Munda got a golden opportunity to receive training under world’s fastest sprinter Usain Bolt in Jamaica.

Only a few days remains to head for Jamaica where Munda of Keonjhar district will be enrolled in famous Racers Track Club, a sprint training group based in Kingston, Jamaica.

The club is known for training some of the world’s best sprinters, including Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

Munda was selected in GAIL Raftaar programme in 2016 and joining the Racers Club in Jamaica is a dream comes true for him.

Munda was born to father Kanhu Munda and mother Budini Munda in a poor family in Mirinsinga village of the mining rich district. Munda got selected for the sports hostel in Bhubaneswar. Later, he started his career as a sprinter after taking training under coaches Nilamadhab Deo and Rajendra Singh at the sports hostel.

He won the gold taking part in 200 metre and 400 metre running race in the National School Sports in 2013.