Odisha boy Satyapira sets Guinness Record by striking maximum punches in one minute

Bhubaneswar: Odisha boy Satyapira Pradhan achieved a major feat by creating record in delivering maximum number of punches with one hand in a minute in the highest record setting platform, the Guinness Book of World Records.

According the reports, Guinness World Records authorities on Tuesday approved the video sent by Satyapriya of Bhawanipatna after verification. With the final approval by the authorities in Guinness World Records in punching, Pradhan became the first Odia to achieve success in the field of martial art as well as only boy from Kalahandi district to have created the Guinness World Record.

Pradhan, a physiotherapy intern at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital, registered his name in the Guinness World Records by striking 393 punches in one minute on June 20, 2017.

He successfully managed to break the previous record of Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid, who had scored 377 punches in a minute on October 22, 2016. Pradhan’s punching prowess was captured on camera through video recording and had been sent to Guinness World Records.