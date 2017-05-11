Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha boy Amrit Chatterjee who left his corporate job to pursue his passion to become a Bollywood actor has acted in a music video that was released on Youtube on Wednesday and within 24 hours the video has garnered more than 80 thousand views.

The music video “Zindagi Mujhe Pukare’ shows how a youth leaves the monotony of life to pursue his passion and it reflects Amrit’s own life. The actor is a student in Whistling Woods Film School and this is his third Hindi music video.

The music video “Zindgi Mujhe Pukare” is his independent project and along with him two other Odias also have worked in this. Amrit who is pursuing his final year of MBA in media said that the story of the song can be related by anyone who has taken a step to pursue their passion.

Earlier he had acted in two Hindi music albums Candy Girl and Judaai and both have got good appreciations on social media as well as on music channels. In “Zindagi Mujhe Pukare” has been sung and composed by another Odia boy Siddhant Mishra from Cuttack, an alumni of the institute and directed by Saurav Dash, Amrit’s batchmate.

“This song is not an adaptation of any film and it’s a zero budget music video which depicts passion and love for what one does in life. The video says that no matter what, even if you get rejected several times in life, keep following your heart and believe in yourself and love the ones, who support you,” said Amrit.

Following his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from an institute in Bhubaneswar, he was working in a steel plant. He quit his job to pursue his dream. Along with acting in such music videos, he also has been learning dancing skills from Shiamak Davar performing arts and doing mimicry, hosting events etc.