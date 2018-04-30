Odisha boy injured after mobile phone explodes

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: A minor boy sustained critical injuries after a mobile phone exploded during charging at Kalimeta village under Komana police limits of Nuapada district on Monday.

The victim identified as Krutibas Majhi (13), a class VIII student, was admitted to Nuapada district hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the boy has sustained nearly 80 percent burns to one of his eyes and the doctors have advised to get him shifted to an eye hospital for specialised treatment. He has also sustained injuries on his palm and chest.

“The patient’s right eye was found 80 percent damaged after detailed examination by an ophthalmologist,” said the attending doctor.

