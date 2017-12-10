Odisha boy Chandrakant Acharya awarded Sword of Honour at IMA’s passing out parade

Headlines

Dehradun: Holding state’s head high, Odisha boy Chandrakant Acharya of Cuttack has been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour for the best performing cadet at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday. He also bagged the gold medal given to the officer who stands first in order of merit.

“I know I will have to keep up the hard work in the future keeping up this performance”, he said.

Chandrakant said that he always wanted to join the Indian army and for that he had joined the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), a government military school in Dehradun.

“It took a lot of hard work behind this success. There was little relaxation and more work as I always wanted to excel in the training,” said Acharya.

His father, Ajay Kumar Acharya, associate professor of Botany in Cuttack, said that his son had made them proud with the double achievement. “We always believed in his capabilities and prowess and he has proved his worth.”

