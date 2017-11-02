Odisha bowler Basant Mohanty in 300 wickets taker club

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s fast bowler Basant Mohanty joined the elite club of 300 wickets in first class cricket on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Wednesday at KIIT Stadium here.

He achieved the feat in his 81st match in which he dismissed Mumbai opener Akhil Herwadkar.

With this, he has become the second player from Odisha to take 300 wickets in first class cricket after Debashish Mohanty, the first player from the State to represent India.

Coincidentally, Basant had picked his 100th wicket while playing against Mumbai too.