PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Odisha bowler Basant Mohanty in 300 wickets taker club

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Basant Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s fast bowler Basant Mohanty joined the elite club of 300 wickets in first class cricket on the first day of the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Wednesday at KIIT Stadium here.

He achieved the feat in his 81st match in which he dismissed Mumbai opener Akhil Herwadkar.

With this, he has become the second player from Odisha to take 300 wickets in first class cricket after Debashish Mohanty, the first player from the State to represent India.

Coincidentally, Basant had picked his 100th wicket while playing against Mumbai too.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

vacant posts vacant posts
1.1K
Headlines

Odisha CM directs to fill up vacant posts in various departments of State Government
Gram Rozgar Sevaks Gram Rozgar Sevaks
721
Headlines

Odisha Govt hikes salary of Gram Rozgar Sevaks by Rs 2000
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
714
Headlines

Health condition of Jaga, Kalia stable now: Health Minister Pratap Jena

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top