Odisha-born film producer Jitendra Mishra in ECFA jury panel

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born film producer and promoter Jitendra Mishra has been selected jury for the prestigious European Children Film Association (ECFA) this year. He is the 1st Indian from the similar industry to be selected.
Mishra will be travelling to 23rd Schlingel International film festival next week to join the esteemed jury panel, scheduled from 1 to 7 October in Chemnitz city of Germany.
Born in Titlagarh, Jitendra Mishra is one of the few Indian film producers and promoters who have been able to create a benchmark in ‘Alternative method of Film Production, Distribution & Promotion’ at international level.
Committed towards meaningful cinema, Jitendra has been associated only with socially relevant films made for young audience. He has already been associated with the production, distribution and promotion of more than 110 films in all categories. Many of them have got worldwide acclamation and recognition.
“I feel honored that, this is my 5th International Jury invitation this year and I have been privileged enough to watch great handpicked world cinema made for young audience and ultimately helps me curate the best ones for our own festival SIFFCY in December,” said Jitendra on this occasion.
“It gives me opportunities to learn and exchange ideas, practices and cinema among the global industry leaders and implement them in our endeavors. Schlingel is one of the most credible festivals in its category and I am excited to attend it this year,” Jitendra further said.
Jitendra’s current production ‘The Last Color’ directed by Michelin Starred Chef Vikas Khanna is all set for world release soon, the first look of the film was launched during the official event of prestigious Cannes Film festival this year.
The young producer has been the festival director of the unique film festival ‘SIFFCY’ (Smile Int’l FF for Children and Youth) which he has conceived the idea and designed for India’s most leading development organisation Smile Foundation.
Awarded with the prestigious ‘Son of Odisha’ (Odia Pua), ‘Young Jury, ‘Youth Icon’, ‘Youth inspiration’ and many other awards Jitendra is also elected Board of Director for the most credible and oldest children and youth media network CIFEJ.
He has been consultant to many credible & reputed organizations, an active member of the Cannes producers’ network and also been selected as Jury for many leading international film festivals and forums.