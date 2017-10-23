Odisha Board matric exam pattern to change soon

Bhubaneswar: In order to check malpractice during the HSC exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the Odisha government is considering a change in the pattern for the annual examination.

The new pattern for the exams has been announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra during a cabinet meeting today.

Informing to media Patra said, “Matric students will not be allowed to appear for the exam in their own schools. They will be allotted another school within 5 km distance of the school in which they are studying. If required there may be a swapping of centres between two schools.

A meeting in this regard to be held soon and a final decision is likely to be taken soon this week, he added.

Earlier, the students used to appear the Odisha Board Matric Examinations in other schools as their centres.