Odisha blind students get 100 laptops

Bhubaneswar: Odisha SSEPD and MSME Minister Prafulla Samal on Tuesday distributed 100 laptops to blind students pursuing higher education and self-employment tool kits to 31 skilled youth with disabilities at a programme held here.

The programme organised by the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCD), a Central Government unit, was attended by Special secretary Niten Chandra, Director Mansi Nimbhal, Under Secretary Ambika Prasad Patnaik and NCSDA Director (employment) Ram Kishor Sharma, among others.

On the occasion, Samal said the newly created Social Security and Empowerment of PWDs Department (SSEPD) is working hard for comprehensive development of the PWDs. He informed that the allocation amount was enhanced from current Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore per annum from this year for distribution of free laptops to 250 such beneficiaries.

The Principal Secretary stated that that the Paradip Port Trust has given Rs 16,50,000 during the financial year 2017-18 for self-employment tool kits to skilled PwDs, which is quite encouraging. He appealed to the corporate world to utilise at least 5 per cent fund under the CSR for empowerment of PWDs.