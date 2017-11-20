Odisha BJP president threatened at gunpoint at party office

Bhubaneswar: State BJP president Basant Panda was threatened at gunpoint by two party activists at the party headquarters here today. However, the guns were later found to be toy guns.

The two party activists have been identified as Pinaka mohanty, BJP vice president of Baranga block and his aid sambit panda, a party activist.

According to reports, two persons entered into the office of Basanta Panda holding some applications along with some prescriptions and demanded the party president to ask money from the Chief Minister and Prime Minister’s relief fund at gunpoint for treatment of an ailing person.

Other party workers and leaders present there overpowered them and handed over to Commissionerate Police.

Police are interrogating the youths taking into custody.