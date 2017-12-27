Odisha BJP attacks Naveen over Heritage Cabinet decision

Bhubaneswar: State unit of BJP today criticised Odisha government’s decision to set up a Heritage Cabinet to promote Odia language.

Targeting Naveen’s poor command over Odia language senior leader of BJP Biswabhusan Harichandan said, “Those who do not have respect for the language are making such big announcements.”

“Within 20 years he (Naveen) has not been able to learn and speak Odia. Being a ruler he is unable to understand the language of his people and does not understand the problems of people,” Harichandan said adding he has failed in doing justice to them.

As the State government has failed on all fronts and is under attack from people, the ruling party is trying to divert attention and the move has been made to cheat and fool people, he claimed.