Odisha Bhavan to come up in Bengaluru

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to establish an Odisha Bhavan at Bengaluru for the welfare of as many as 7 lakh odias staying in the Silicon Valley.

The Karnataka Government has assured to lay out one acre of land for the project while Odisha is planning to allocate a fund of Rs 3.86 crore for the same.

After requests from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and regular attempts from Home Secretary Asit Tripathy to push through the issue, the city development authority has finally agreed for this proposal.

The proposed plot is a part of the Arkhavathy design layout of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) under city administration.

Meanwhile, Odisha Bhavan at Chennai is almost at last stages of completion. The building spread across a sprawling 31.948 square feet area has six floors with 21 rooms and 2 dormitories. Auditorium has been constructed in 5th and 6th floors. It also boats a conference hall and residential office for overseeing Commissioner.

A budget of Rs 21.44 crore has been allocated for the project. It will start functioning from this year.