Odisha to become malaria-free state by 2030, says CM

Bhubaneswar: While speaking on the occasion of World Malaria Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday has said that every efforts would be taken to eliminate malaria from the state by 2030 in line with the national goal.

Observing the day, Pattnaik has tweeted “On World Malaria Day, I restate resolve to intensify efforts to eliminate malaria from Odisha by 2030 in line with the national goal.”

On #WorldMalariaDay, I restate resolve to intensify efforts to #EndMalaria in Odisha by 2030. I seek cooperation of all to achieve this goal pic.twitter.com/T305fpreY6 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 25, 2017

Maintaining that Odisha is a high malaria burden state but has made tremendous progress in controlling the disease, the CM expressed happiness to share that eight coastal districts are on the verge of malaria elimination while deaths have reduced sharply across the state over the years.

Besides, Pattnaik also said that they are undertaking a massive programme DAMaN (Durgam Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran) funded from state’s own resources to fight the disease in inaccessible areas. He also said that more than a crore long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) would be distributed in 17 high burden districts which would ultimately stop malaria transmission in endemic zones.

Saying that prevention is key to elimination of any disease, Patnaik said that for that community sensitization and involvement is a must. Keeping environment and surroundings clean is a major aspect of malaria prevention. He said people should be sensitized people to ensure cleanliness in and around their villages so that mosquitoes cannot breed and spread malaria.

He sought everyone’s cooperation in the battle against the major public health problem in the state.