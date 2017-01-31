Odisha beat Jharkhand in T20

Kolkata: Odisha won its second match in the Zonal League of Sayed Mustaq Ali Interstate T20 2017 tournament beating Jharkhand by 3 wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Riding on Anurag Sarangi’s 58 off 48 balls and a late assault by Abhishek Yadav who hammered the opposition bowlers particularly spinner Sahabaz Nadeem to score a quick fire 26 runs off 9 balls (2X4s, 2X6s), Odisha chased down the target of 149 runs with one ball to spare and 3 wickets in hand.

From 109 for 2 after 15 overs, Odisha faced a mini collapse and kept on losing wickets before Yadav sealing the fate of the match in the final over bowled by Nadeem. Odisha finished 153 for 7 and won the match.

Besides opener Paresh Patel contributed 35 runs off 30 balls (3X4s 2X6s) and Captain Biplab Samantray hit 14 runs from 8 balls (1X4 1X6) in the successful chase.

Earlier, Jharkhand, after being asked to bat first, could make 149 on a tricky Eden Garden’s pitch with handsome contributions from Ishant Jaggi (47 off 51 balls) who opened the innings and middle order batsmen K Deobrat (44 off 32, 4X4s 2X6s) and Pratyush Singh (20 off 19). Odisha bowlers had given 20 extra runs. Surykant pradhan had a good bowling figure of 3/19 while Deepak Behera and Dhiraj Singh scalped one wicket each.

All-rounder Abhilash Mallick who returned to the T20 team after being ignored for Ranji Trophy was keeping wickets for Odisha as regular wicketkeeper Saurabh Rawat was injured in the first match against Tripura.

In that match Biplab Samantray and Arbind Singh kept wicket. Odisha managed to defend a low score of 131, as they restricted Tripura to 121 for 8 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Odisha faces Bengal in its next match on February 3.