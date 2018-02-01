Odisha bags Geospatial World Excellence Award 2018

Bhubaneswar: Adding another feather to its cap, Odisha has bagged Geospatial World Excellence Award 2018 for successful use of IT application for tracking of mineral production, dispatch and value accrued on real time basis through its i3MS website-based software.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology YS Chowdray gave away the award at the Geospatial World Forum Meeting held at Hyderabad recently. About 3,000 geospatial experts from 90 different countries attended the event. The Odisha Space Application Center (ORSAC)’s Senior Scientist Dr Pradipta Mishra received the award on behalf of the State Government.

The GPS-based software named i3MS has been designed by scientists of the ORSAC, Bhubaneswar under the guidance of Steel and Mines Principal Secretary Raj Kumar Sharma, ORSAC CEO Sandeep Tripahty and Mines Director Deepak Mohanty.

Chief Secretary and ORSAC Chairman AP Padhi congratulated ORSAC scientists and Steel and Mines officials for successful designing, application and use of the IT model.

Presently, the Steel and Mines Department is watching live movement of 43,000 vehicles carrying minerals from production point to ports, railway sidings and end user industrial units.

The Centre has also applauded the outcomes of this IT intervention by Odisha and have recommended the model to be followed in other States. The portal has also been integrated with RTO, Indian Railways, Commercial Tax, Ports and Treasury. All the mineral transporting trucks have been put under GPS surveillance and the roads as well as mines have been geo-referenced.