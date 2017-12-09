Odisha Assembly stalled over Polavaram, farmers’ suicide issues

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Friday witnessed stormy atmosphere and couldn’t conduct businesses during the first hour as BJP members staged protest over farmers’ suicide and BJD legislators protested the Centre’s denial to stop the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaker Pradeep Kumar Amat adjourned the House twice till 12.30 pm.

As the House met at 10.30 am, BJP members stood at their seats and shouted slogans against the State Government for not accepting farmers committing suicide for crops loss and loan burden. They too demanded payment of bonus over MSP and pension to farmers and waiver of all farm loans.

Unable to run the House, Amat adjourned the House at 10.31 am till 12 pm.

When the House reassembled, Government Chief Whip slammed the Opposition for raising farmer issues and disrupting the House. But ruling party member Sanjay Dasburma raised the Polavaram issue and slammed the Centre for denying stopping the project through an affidavit to the Supreme Court.

Stating that thousand of forest lands would be submerged and over 6,800 people, including 5,916 tribals, would be affected by the project, Dasburma alleged that the Centre has violated the principles of federalism and took yet another anti-Odisha stand.

Meanwhile, all BJD members stood up at their chairs and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA Government at the Centre.

The Speaker adjourned the house at 12.06 pm till 12.30 am. However, the House ran smoothly during later hours.