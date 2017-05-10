Odisha Assembly Speaker election on May 16

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Speaker election will be held on May 16, it has been announced today. The position of the Speaker is lying vacant after Niranjan Pujari resigned on May 5.

Governor SC Jamir today fixed the time for speaker election as May 16 at 3 pm. The Assembly secretary will be informing the legislators regarding the election schedule.

There is plenty of speculation about who might be elected as speaker next. While Amar Satapathy is believed to be the first choice of party supremo Naveen Patnaik, there is also rumours that a former speaker, Pradeep Amat could be the choice.