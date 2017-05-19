Odisha Assembly passes State GST Bill, VAT Amendment Bill 2017

Bhubaneswar: The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and Value Added Tax (VAT) Amendment Bill, 2017 has been passed in the Odisha Assembly by voice-voting.

However, leader of opposition Narasingha Mishra alleged that the bill has certain flaws and the house is still ignorant that whether the generation of revenue will increase or decrease in the state.

Putting his stance before the media, Odisha Finance Minister SB Behera refuted the allegations of opposition and acclaimed the decision by saying that farmers and sharecroppers are kept out of the State GST ambit.

Behera added that products manufactured within states as well as in the country will have the potential to compete with products in the international market. He reiterated that GST will unify at least 17 central and state taxes together.

“GST will help extend tax network and bring improvement in the tax administration,” Behera said.